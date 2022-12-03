John Wood Group PLC (OTCMKTS:WDGJF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

John Wood Group PLC (OTCMKTS:WDGJF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 858,400 shares, a drop of 22.9% from the October 31st total of 1,112,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 159.0 days.

John Wood Group Price Performance

OTCMKTS:WDGJF opened at $1.61 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.87. John Wood Group has a 52-week low of $1.19 and a 52-week high of $3.40.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WDGJF has been the topic of several research analyst reports. HSBC raised shares of John Wood Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of John Wood Group in a report on Friday, November 25th. Berenberg Bank reduced their price objective on John Wood Group from GBX 180 ($2.15) to GBX 165 ($1.97) in a research note on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on John Wood Group from GBX 262 ($3.13) to GBX 237 ($2.84) in a report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $244.00.

About John Wood Group

John Wood Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, project management, and engineering solutions to energy and built environment worldwide. It operates through four segments: Projects, Operations, Consulting, and Investment. The company offers engineering solutions, including decarbonization and optimization in energy and industry; and renewable energy, future fuels, and low carbon solutions.

Featured Stories

