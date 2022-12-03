John Wood Group PLC (OTCMKTS:WDGJF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

John Wood Group PLC (OTCMKTS:WDGJF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 858,400 shares, a drop of 22.9% from the October 31st total of 1,112,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 159.0 days.
John Wood Group Price Performance
OTCMKTS:WDGJF opened at $1.61 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.87. John Wood Group has a 52-week low of $1.19 and a 52-week high of $3.40.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
WDGJF has been the topic of several research analyst reports. HSBC raised shares of John Wood Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of John Wood Group in a report on Friday, November 25th. Berenberg Bank reduced their price objective on John Wood Group from GBX 180 ($2.15) to GBX 165 ($1.97) in a research note on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on John Wood Group from GBX 262 ($3.13) to GBX 237 ($2.84) in a report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $244.00.
About John Wood Group
John Wood Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, project management, and engineering solutions to energy and built environment worldwide. It operates through four segments: Projects, Operations, Consulting, and Investment. The company offers engineering solutions, including decarbonization and optimization in energy and industry; and renewable energy, future fuels, and low carbon solutions.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on John Wood Group (WDGJF)
- Why CSL Ltd Stock Could Be Worth a Look
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 11/28 – 12/02
- Okta Inc Celebrates Earnings Beat But Can They Sustain the Boost?
- Institutions Are Buying Ambarella, Should You?
- Can ZIM Defy Broad Downturn In The Container Shipping Industry?
Receive News & Ratings for John Wood Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Wood Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.