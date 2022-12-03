Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) Given New $73.00 Price Target at Barclays

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by Barclays from $66.00 to $73.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 7.16% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Citigroup raised their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $54.00 to $64.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Johnson Controls International from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Johnson Controls International from $53.00 to $61.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com upgraded Johnson Controls International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on Johnson Controls International from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $69.29.

Johnson Controls International Stock Performance

Johnson Controls International stock opened at $68.12 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $58.36 and its 200-day moving average is $54.56. The company has a market cap of $46.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.82. Johnson Controls International has a 12 month low of $45.52 and a 12 month high of $81.77.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Johnson Controls International

Johnson Controls International ( NYSE:JCI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99. The company had revenue of $6.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.78 billion. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 11.83% and a net margin of 6.06%. Equities analysts anticipate that Johnson Controls International will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of JCI. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $577,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Balentine LLC grew its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 77.5% in the 1st quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 6,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,000 after acquiring an additional 2,743 shares in the last quarter. Motco grew its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 121.2% in the 1st quarter. Motco now owns 480 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 449,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,447,000 after acquiring an additional 38,418 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 35.3% in the 1st quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 24,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,620,000 after acquiring an additional 6,446 shares in the last quarter. 88.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Johnson Controls International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

See Also

