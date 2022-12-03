JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN (NYSEARCA:AMJ) Shares Acquired by Cetera Investment Advisers

Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN (NYSEARCA:AMJ – Get Rating) by 29.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,120 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 5,071 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN were worth $419,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management increased its position in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 36,660 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $695,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC increased its position in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 78.2% during the 2nd quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 24,369 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $462,000 after purchasing an additional 10,691 shares in the last quarter. Peak Asset Management LLC increased its position in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Peak Asset Management LLC now owns 97,544 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,040,000 after purchasing an additional 8,777 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN in the 2nd quarter valued at about $92,000. Finally, Truepoint Inc. grew its holdings in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Truepoint Inc. now owns 38,341 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $802,000 after buying an additional 921 shares during the period.

In other JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN news, insider Robin Leopold sold 2,000 shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.07, for a total value of $250,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 19,031 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,380,207.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN news, insider Robin Leopold sold 2,000 shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.07, for a total value of $250,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 19,031 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,380,207.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Mary E. Erdoes sold 33,515 shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.77, for a total value of $3,880,031.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 533,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,797,447.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 41,964 shares of company stock worth $4,936,426 in the last 90 days.

AMJ opened at $22.74 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $21.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.29. JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN has a 12 month low of $16.47 and a 12 month high of $23.31.

