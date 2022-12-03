JPMorgan Chase & Co. Acquires 215,218 Shares of Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ:WMG)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ:WMG – Get Rating) by 49.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 646,737 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 215,218 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Warner Music Group were worth $15,755,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new position in shares of Warner Music Group during the second quarter worth approximately $49,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC bought a new position in shares of Warner Music Group during the first quarter worth approximately $57,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of Warner Music Group by 17.6% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 5,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 882 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR increased its stake in shares of Warner Music Group by 6.3% during the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 7,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the period. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of Warner Music Group during the second quarter worth approximately $219,000. Institutional investors own 22.44% of the company’s stock.

WMG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Warner Music Group in a research note on Monday, October 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Warner Music Group from $31.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Warner Music Group from $30.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Barclays increased their price target on Warner Music Group from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Guggenheim reduced their price target on Warner Music Group to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.00.

Shares of WMG stock opened at $34.34 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $26.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.34. The company has a market cap of $17.68 billion, a PE ratio of 32.40, a P/E/G ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.67. Warner Music Group Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $21.57 and a fifty-two week high of $44.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.21, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.64.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd were issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 21st. Warner Music Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.38%.

In related news, Director Lincoln E. Benet sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.32, for a total transaction of $646,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 414,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,391,501.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Lincoln E. Benet sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.03, for a total transaction of $510,450.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 399,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,589,574.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Lincoln E. Benet sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.32, for a total value of $646,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 414,341 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,391,501.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 76.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Warner Music Group Corp. operates as a music entertainment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. The company operates through Recorded Music and Music Publishing segments. The Recorded Music segment is involved in the discovery and development of recording artists, as well as related marketing, promotion, distribution, sale, and licensing of music created by such recording artists; markets its music catalog through compilations and reissuances of previously released music and video titles, as well as previously unreleased materials; and conducts its operation primarily through a collection of record labels, such as Warner Records and Atlantic Records, as well as Asylum, Big Beat, Canvasback, East West, Erato, FFRR, Fueled by Ramen, Nonesuch, Parlophone, Reprise, Roadrunner, Sire, Spinnin' Records, Warner Classics, and Warner Music Nashville.

