JPMorgan Chase & Co. Acquires 33,879 Shares of iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF (BATS:IGV)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF (BATS:IGV – Get Rating) by 173.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 53,382 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 33,879 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF were worth $14,393,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF by 91.0% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 128 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new stake in iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF during the second quarter worth about $44,000. Exane Derivatives bought a new stake in iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF during the second quarter worth about $137,000. RB Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF by 13.0% in the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 610 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF by 14.2% in the second quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 659 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of BATS IGV opened at $271.87 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $259.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $275.01. iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF has a 52-week low of $123.69 and a 52-week high of $183.23.

About iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF

iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P North American Technology-Software Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P North American Technology Software Index (the Underlying Index).

