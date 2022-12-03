JPMorgan Chase & Co. Acquires 63,047 Shares of Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB – Get Rating) by 19.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 394,789 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 63,047 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Ameris Bancorp were worth $15,862,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 7.4% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,201,328 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $228,235,000 after purchasing an additional 358,777 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 14.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,897,720 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $171,622,000 after buying an additional 488,485 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 22.5% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,155,800 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $94,597,000 after buying an additional 396,045 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 16.4% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,084,654 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $83,761,000 after buying an additional 293,289 shares during the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 14.5% during the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 901,690 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,230,000 after buying an additional 114,524 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Ameris Bancorp alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on ABCB shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ameris Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Ameris Bancorp from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of Ameris Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st.

Insider Buying and Selling

Ameris Bancorp Stock Performance

In other news, insider William D. Mckendry sold 3,000 shares of Ameris Bancorp stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.96, for a total transaction of $155,880.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 22,274 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,157,357.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, Director Jimmy D. Veal sold 1,120 shares of Ameris Bancorp stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.87, for a total transaction of $58,094.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 88,425 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,586,604.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider William D. Mckendry sold 3,000 shares of Ameris Bancorp stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.96, for a total transaction of $155,880.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 22,274 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,157,357.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 5.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ABCB stock opened at $52.65 on Friday. Ameris Bancorp has a 12-month low of $38.22 and a 12-month high of $55.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $50.32 and its 200 day moving average is $46.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.55 and a beta of 1.15.

Ameris Bancorp Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 10th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. Ameris Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.02%.

About Ameris Bancorp

(Get Rating)

Ameris Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Ameris Bank that provides range of banking services to retail and commercial customers primarily in Georgia, Alabama, Florida, North Carolina, and South Carolina. The company operates through five segments: Banking Division, Retail Mortgage Division, Warehouse Lending Division, SBA Division, and Premium Finance Division.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABCB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ameris Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameris Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.