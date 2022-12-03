JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts Holdings in Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR – Get Rating) by 23.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 144,992 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 27,619 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Innovative Industrial Properties were worth $15,929,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 9.6% in the first quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Innovative Industrial Properties by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Mystic Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Innovative Industrial Properties by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Mystic Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. Northwest Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Innovative Industrial Properties by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Innovative Industrial Properties by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Compass Point raised shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $100.00 to $175.00 in a report on Monday, September 19th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from $135.00 to $117.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 7th. StockNews.com raised shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. Roth Capital decreased their price target on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from $190.00 to $170.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their price target on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $166.67.

Shares of NYSE:IIPR opened at $118.68 on Friday. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. has a 52-week low of $87.47 and a 52-week high of $269.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $103.93 and a 200 day moving average of $105.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a PE ratio of 22.82 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 24.10 and a current ratio of 24.10.

Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.92 by ($0.60). Innovative Industrial Properties had a return on equity of 7.92% and a net margin of 53.43%. The company had revenue of $70.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.60 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. will post 7.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th were given a $1.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. This is a positive change from Innovative Industrial Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.75. This represents a $7.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.07%. Innovative Industrial Properties’s payout ratio is 138.46%.

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc is a self-advised Maryland corporation focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of specialized properties leased to experienced, state-licensed operators for their regulated medical-use cannabis facilities. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust, commencing with the year ended December 31, 2017.

