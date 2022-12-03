JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts Stake in DHT Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DHT)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in DHT Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DHT – Get Rating) by 29.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,425,164 shares of the shipping company’s stock after purchasing an additional 551,075 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in DHT were worth $14,866,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DHT in the 1st quarter valued at about $86,000. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in DHT in the 2nd quarter valued at about $88,000. Fulcrum Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in DHT in the 1st quarter valued at about $90,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in DHT in the 1st quarter valued at about $141,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. increased its position in DHT by 336.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 35,948 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $220,000 after acquiring an additional 27,710 shares during the period. 53.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE DHT opened at $10.22 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.61. DHT Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.55 and a 12-month high of $10.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -510.74 and a beta of -0.16.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 21st. DHT’s payout ratio is -799.60%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on DHT. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on DHT from $11.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com began coverage on DHT in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

DHT Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates crude oil tankers primarily in Monaco, Singapore, and Norway. As of March 17, 2022, it had a fleet of 26 very large crude carriers with a capacity of 8,043,657 deadweight tons. The company was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

