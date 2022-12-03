JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts Stake in PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW – Get Rating) by 12.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 531,029 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 60,604 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in PacWest Bancorp were worth $14,158,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PACW. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in PacWest Bancorp by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,449 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,356,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 18.1% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 22,447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $968,000 after acquiring an additional 3,447 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of PacWest Bancorp during the first quarter worth approximately $71,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 6.7% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 347,259 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,977,000 after acquiring an additional 21,781 shares during the period. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of PacWest Bancorp during the first quarter worth approximately $386,000. 91.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PacWest Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of PACW opened at $25.89 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.18 and a beta of 1.40. PacWest Bancorp has a twelve month low of $21.29 and a twelve month high of $51.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company has a 50 day moving average of $24.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.75.

PacWest Bancorp Dividend Announcement

PacWest Bancorp ( NASDAQ:PACW Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $373.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $380.82 million. PacWest Bancorp had a net margin of 32.92% and a return on equity of 14.07%. PacWest Bancorp’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.17 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that PacWest Bancorp will post 4.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.86%. PacWest Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.87%.

Insider Buying and Selling at PacWest Bancorp

In other news, CEO Matthew P. Wagner sold 66,659 shares of PacWest Bancorp stock in a transaction on Friday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.24, for a total transaction of $1,749,132.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,003,086 shares in the company, valued at $26,320,976.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PACW has been the topic of a number of research reports. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of PacWest Bancorp from $31.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of PacWest Bancorp from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of PacWest Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of PacWest Bancorp from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of PacWest Bancorp from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PacWest Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.00.

PacWest Bancorp Company Profile

PacWest Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Pacific Western Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts demand, money market, and time deposits. It also provides real estate loans to professional developers and real estate investors for the acquisition, refinancing, renovation, and construction of commercial real estate properties; small business administration loans; asset-based loans for working capital needs; venture capital loans to support the operations of entrepreneurial and venture-backed companies; and equipment-secured loans and leases.

