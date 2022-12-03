JPMorgan Chase & Co. Buys 1,357 Shares of FirstService Co. (NASDAQ:FSV)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in FirstService Co. (NASDAQ:FSV – Get Rating) (TSE:FSV) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 132,639 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,357 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in FirstService were worth $16,076,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FSV. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in FirstService by 372.0% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 236 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in FirstService during the second quarter valued at $60,000. Power Corp of Canada purchased a new position in FirstService during the first quarter valued at $60,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in FirstService during the first quarter valued at $116,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in FirstService by 34.4% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 872 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.18% of the company’s stock.

FSV opened at $129.85 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $123.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $125.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The firm has a market cap of $5.74 billion, a PE ratio of 50.53 and a beta of 0.98. FirstService Co. has a 1 year low of $112.44 and a 1 year high of $199.09.

FirstService ( NASDAQ:FSV Get Rating ) (TSE:FSV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $960.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $941.44 million. FirstService had a return on equity of 15.37% and a net margin of 3.18%. Sell-side analysts predict that FirstService Co. will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a $0.2025 dividend. This represents a $0.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. FirstService’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.52%.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on FirstService in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, FirstService presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $152.67.

FirstService Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides residential property management and other essential property services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, FirstService Residential and FirstService Brands. The FirstService Residential segment offers property management services for private residential communities, such as condominiums, co-operatives, homeowner associations, master-planned communities, active adult and lifestyle communities, and various other residential developments.

