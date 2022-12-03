JPMorgan Chase & Co. Buys 176,656 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Get Rating) by 222.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 255,910 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 176,656 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF were worth $15,866,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SPLV. Synovus Financial Corp grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 314.5% in the 2nd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 28,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,776,000 after buying an additional 21,701 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 19.2% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,283,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,675,000 after buying an additional 207,229 shares during the last quarter. MGO One Seven LLC grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 12,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $798,000 after buying an additional 673 shares during the last quarter. SC&H Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. SC&H Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 27,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,717,000 after buying an additional 1,570 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geller Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,488,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

SPLV opened at $65.36 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $60.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.40. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a 12-month low of $55.99 and a 12-month high of $69.82.

