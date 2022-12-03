JPMorgan Chase & Co. Buys 275,524 Shares of ING Groep (NYSE:ING)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in ING Groep (NYSE:ING – Get Rating) by 21.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,533,428 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 275,524 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in ING Groep were worth $15,212,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in ING Groep by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 252,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,638,000 after buying an additional 8,101 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new position in ING Groep in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. AMG National Trust Bank bought a new position in ING Groep in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $947,000. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in ING Groep by 100.1% in the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,188 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 11,097 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in ING Groep during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,262,000. Institutional investors own 4.39% of the company’s stock.

ING Groep Price Performance

ING opened at $12.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The company has a market capitalization of $46.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.61. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.89. ING Groep has a 1 year low of $8.14 and a 1 year high of $15.97.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

About ING Groep

ING has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of ING Groep from €12.80 ($13.20) to €13.00 ($13.40) in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ING Groep in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of ING Groep from €15.00 ($15.46) to €15.80 ($16.29) in a report on Monday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of ING Groep from €14.00 ($14.43) to €16.00 ($16.49) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Societe Generale lowered their price target on shares of ING Groep from €14.00 ($14.43) to €12.50 ($12.89) in a report on Friday, November 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.87.

(Get Rating)

ING Groep N.V., a financial institution, provides various banking products and services in the Netherlands, Belgium, Germany, Poland, Rest of Europe, North America, Latin America, Asia, and Australia. It operates in six segments: Retail Netherlands, Retail Belgium, Retail Germany, Retail Other, Wholesale Banking, and Corporate Line Banking.

Featured Articles

