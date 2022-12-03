JPMorgan Chase & Co. Decreases Stock Holdings in Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. trimmed its holdings in shares of Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP – Get Rating) by 23.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 415,786 shares of the company’s stock after selling 129,750 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Mr. Cooper Group were worth $15,276,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of COOP. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 91.5% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $85,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in Mr. Cooper Group in the second quarter worth $182,000. Evergreen Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group in the first quarter valued at $201,000. Finally, Shelton Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Mr. Cooper Group during the 1st quarter valued at $209,000. 86.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

COOP stock opened at $44.58 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a PE ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.43. Mr. Cooper Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.81 and a twelve month high of $52.34. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.09.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on COOP shares. Wedbush decreased their price objective on Mr. Cooper Group from $60.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Mr. Cooper Group from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Compass Point lowered their price objective on Mr. Cooper Group to $64.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on Mr. Cooper Group from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.60.

In other Mr. Cooper Group news, CEO Jesse K. Bray sold 21,000 shares of Mr. Cooper Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.24, for a total transaction of $929,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 718,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,777,193.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders sold 63,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,631,510 in the last quarter. 2.59% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Mr. Cooper Group Inc provides servicing, origination, and transaction-based services related to single-family residences in the United States. The company operates through two segments: Servicing and Originations. The Servicing segment performs activities for underlying mortgages, including collecting and disbursing borrower payments, investor reporting, customer service, and modifying loans.

