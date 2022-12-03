JPMorgan Chase & Co. Decreases Stock Position in Crane Holdings, Co. (NYSE:CR)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lessened its position in Crane Holdings, Co. (NYSE:CR – Get Rating) by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 168,276 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 28,467 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Crane were worth $14,735,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Pinebridge Investments L.P. lifted its position in Crane by 237.0% during the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 337 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new position in Crane during the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in Crane during the first quarter worth approximately $55,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in Crane by 31.7% during the first quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 636 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Crane during the first quarter worth approximately $76,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.62% of the company’s stock.



In other news, SVP Kurt F. Gallo sold 2,750 shares of Crane stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.53, for a total value of $290,207.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 25,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,727,422.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, SVP Kurt F. Gallo sold 2,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.53, for a total transaction of $290,207.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 25,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,727,422.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Max H. Mitchell sold 117,103 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.40, for a total value of $12,225,553.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 347,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,274,824. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 151,409 shares of company stock valued at $15,809,162. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.





A number of brokerages recently commented on CR. StockNews.com downgraded Crane from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. TheStreet raised Crane from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Crane from $123.00 to $121.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $120.67.

CR stock opened at $105.72 on Friday. Crane Holdings, Co. has a 52-week low of $82.14 and a 52-week high of $114.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The business has a fifty day moving average of $99.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $95.76. The stock has a market cap of $5.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.53.

Crane (NYSE:CR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.01. Crane had a return on equity of 22.03% and a net margin of 12.25%. The business had revenue of $815.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $816.62 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.89 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Crane Holdings, Co. will post 7.65 earnings per share for the current year.



The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be paid a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. Crane’s payout ratio is presently 27.25%.

About Crane

(Get Rating)

Crane Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered industrial products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and Australia. The company has four business segments: Aerospace & Electronics, Process Flow Technologies, Payment & Merchandising Technologies, and Engineered Materials.

