JPMorgan Chase & Co. Grows Holdings in Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR – Get Rating) by 73.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 934,799 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 395,819 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Amkor Technology were worth $15,844,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AMKR. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amkor Technology by 85.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,865 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 860 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amkor Technology during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Amkor Technology by 30.2% during the 2nd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,026 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 701 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Amkor Technology by 57.3% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,936 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 1,069 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in shares of Amkor Technology by 109.5% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,306 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 1,728 shares in the last quarter. 38.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Megan Faust sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.07, for a total transaction of $114,420.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $162,323.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Megan Faust sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.07, for a total transaction of $114,420.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $162,323.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Farshad Haghighi sold 16,076 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.13, for a total value of $436,141.88. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 434 shares in the company, valued at $11,774.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 173,076 shares of company stock valued at $4,302,282. Company insiders own 56.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Amkor Technology Price Performance

Several research firms recently issued reports on AMKR. DA Davidson dropped their price target on Amkor Technology to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on Amkor Technology in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AMKR opened at $27.81 on Friday. Amkor Technology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.89 and a 1-year high of $29.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $21.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.81 billion, a PE ratio of 8.38 and a beta of 1.64.

Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The semiconductor company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.31. Amkor Technology had a return on equity of 25.47% and a net margin of 11.84%. The firm had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.74 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Amkor Technology, Inc. will post 3.14 EPS for the current year.

Amkor Technology Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. This is a positive change from Amkor Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 5th. Amkor Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.02%.

About Amkor Technology

Amkor Technology, Inc provides outsourced semiconductor packaging and test services in the United States, Japan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the rest of the Asia Pacific. It offers turnkey packaging and test services, including semiconductor wafer bump, wafer probe, wafer back-grind, package design, packaging, and test and drop shipment services.

