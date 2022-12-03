JPMorgan Chase & Co. Grows Holdings in Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 702,998 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 29,375 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Mattel were worth $15,698,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Mattel by 74.7% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 665 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Mattel by 93.7% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 906 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. raised its position in shares of Mattel by 366.5% during the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 1,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,466 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Mattel during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mattel during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $86,000. 98.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on MAT. DA Davidson dropped their price target on Mattel from $45.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Mattel to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Mattel in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Mattel from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Mattel in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mattel presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.50.

Shares of MAT opened at $18.55 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.96. Mattel, Inc. has a one year low of $16.51 and a one year high of $26.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $18.61 and its 200-day moving average is $21.41.

Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. Mattel had a return on equity of 33.42% and a net margin of 10.36%. Equities analysts anticipate that Mattel, Inc. will post 1.37 EPS for the current year.

Mattel, Inc, a children's entertainment company, designs and produces toys and consumer products worldwide. The company operates through North America, International, and American Girl segments. It offers dolls and accessories, as well as content, gaming, and lifestyle products for children under the Barbie, Monster High, American Girl, Polly Pocket, Spirit, and Enchantimals brands; dolls and books under the American Girl brand name; die-cast vehicles, tracks, playsets, and accessories for kids of all ages, and collectors under the Hot Wheels, Monster Trucks, Matchbox, CARS, and Mario Kart brand names; and infant, toddler, and preschool products comprising content, toys, live events, and other lifestyle products under the Fisher-Price and Thomas & Friends, Power wheels, and Fireman Sam brands.

