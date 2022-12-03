JPMorgan Chase & Co. Grows Position in Safety Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFT)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Safety Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFT – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 156,374 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,911 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Safety Insurance Group were worth $15,184,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SAFT. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in Safety Insurance Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Safety Insurance Group by 20.2% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,431 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Safety Insurance Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $223,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Safety Insurance Group by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,352 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the period. Finally, Keybank National Association OH purchased a new position in shares of Safety Insurance Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $258,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Safety Insurance Group stock opened at $88.84 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $84.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $88.88. Safety Insurance Group, Inc. has a one year low of $76.78 and a one year high of $99.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.54 and a beta of 0.28.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. Safety Insurance Group’s payout ratio is currently 99.45%.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Safety Insurance Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Safety Insurance Group, Inc provides private passenger and commercial automobile, and homeowner insurance in the United States. The company's private passenger automobile policies offer coverage for bodily injury and property damage to others, no-fault personal injury coverage for the insured/insured's car occupants, and physical damage coverage for an insured's own vehicle for collision or other perils.

