JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $13.88 Million Position in Brookfield Infrastructure Co. (NASDAQ:BIPC)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Co. (NASDAQ:BIPC – Get Rating) by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 326,453 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 34,700 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure were worth $13,875,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BIPC. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure by 40.0% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC raised its stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure by 49.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 713 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank increased its holdings in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure by 49.9% during the 2nd quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 841 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure by 31.6% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 1,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the last quarter.

Brookfield Infrastructure Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BIPC opened at $44.41 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $42.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.92. Brookfield Infrastructure Co. has a one year low of $37.54 and a one year high of $53.64. The firm has a market cap of $4.91 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.84.

Brookfield Infrastructure Dividend Announcement

Brookfield Infrastructure Profile

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 29th. Brookfield Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 100.00%.

Brookfield Infrastructure Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates regulated natural gas transmission systems in Brazil. The company also engages in the regulated gas and electricity distribution operations in the United Kingdom; and electricity transmission and distribution, as well as gas distribution in Australia.

