JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $14.10 Million Stock Holdings in Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX – Get Rating) by 98.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 169,196 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 84,028 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Amdocs were worth $14,095,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DOX. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Amdocs by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 2,880 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $239,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its holdings in shares of Amdocs by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 12,507 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,036,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN raised its holdings in shares of Amdocs by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 4,427 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $369,000 after buying an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Veritable L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Amdocs by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 5,717 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $470,000 after buying an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Amdocs by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 34,360 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,825,000 after buying an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. 88.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Amdocs alerts:

Amdocs Trading Up 0.2 %

NASDAQ DOX opened at $90.17 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $83.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $84.02. Amdocs Limited has a 12 month low of $69.79 and a 12 month high of $90.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.82 billion, a PE ratio of 20.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Amdocs Announces Dividend

Amdocs ( NASDAQ:DOX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The technology company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.13. Amdocs had a return on equity of 16.62% and a net margin of 12.01%. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.07 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Amdocs Limited will post 5.31 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 27th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a dividend of $0.395 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. Amdocs’s payout ratio is 35.59%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on DOX shares. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Amdocs to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. StockNews.com cut Amdocs from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Amdocs from $99.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $84.00 target price on shares of Amdocs in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Amdocs to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $90.20.

Amdocs Profile

(Get Rating)

Amdocs Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services worldwide. The company designs, develops, operates, implements, supports, and markets open and modular cloud portfolio. It provides CES21, a 5G and cloud-native microservices-based market-leading customer experience suite, that enables service providers to build, deliver, and monetize advanced services; the Commerce and Care suite for order capture, handling, and customer engagement; the Monetization suite for charging, billing, policy, and revenue management; Intelligent Networking suite with a set of modular, flexible, and open service lifecycle management capabilities for network automation journeys; MarketONE, a cloud-native business ecosystem; Digital Brands Suite, a pre-integrated digital business suite for digital telecom brands and small-scale service providers; and eSIM Cloud for service providers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DOX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Amdocs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amdocs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.