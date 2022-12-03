JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $14.28 Million Position in Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 441,251 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Heidrick & Struggles International were worth $14,279,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Heidrick & Struggles International in the 2nd quarter worth about $470,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International by 17.3% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,311 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 488 shares during the last quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $82,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International by 25.7% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 883,782 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,600,000 after buying an additional 180,830 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its position in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 40,007 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,295,000 after buying an additional 2,864 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.22% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ HSII opened at $29.88 on Friday. Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.79 and a 12 month high of $46.85. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $28.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $593.45 million, a PE ratio of 8.03 and a beta of 0.81.

Heidrick & Struggles International ( NASDAQ:HSII Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 24th. The business services provider reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.14. Heidrick & Struggles International had a return on equity of 23.30% and a net margin of 6.71%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.11 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 18th. Investors of record on Friday, November 4th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 3rd. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. Heidrick & Struggles International’s payout ratio is 16.13%.

A number of research firms have commented on HSII. Barrington Research reduced their price target on Heidrick & Struggles International from $45.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on Heidrick & Struggles International in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides executive search, consulting, and on-demand talent services to businesses and business leaders worldwide. The company enables its clients to build leadership teams by facilitating the recruitment, management, and development of senior executives.

