JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $14.29 Million Holdings in Ziff Davis, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZD)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Ziff Davis, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZD – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 191,753 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 11,717 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Ziff Davis were worth $14,291,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Ziff Davis by 21.1% in the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 879 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Ziff Davis by 0.3% in the second quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 67,542 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,034,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new position in shares of Ziff Davis in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Xponance Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ziff Davis by 5.3% in the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 7,251 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $540,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of Ziff Davis by 15.9% in the second quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 2,837 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. 99.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on ZD shares. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Ziff Davis from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their target price on Ziff Davis from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Ziff Davis from $125.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on Ziff Davis from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Ziff Davis from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $103.57.

Insider Transactions at Ziff Davis

Ziff Davis Stock Performance

In other news, EVP Jeremy Rossen sold 2,199 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.68, for a total transaction of $188,410.32. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,898 shares in the company, valued at $505,340.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Company insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Ziff Davis stock opened at $93.32 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $78.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 2.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.78 and a beta of 1.09. Ziff Davis, Inc. has a 52-week low of $66.85 and a 52-week high of $115.32.

Ziff Davis (NASDAQ:ZD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The technology company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.46. The company had revenue of $341.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $348.88 million. Ziff Davis had a return on equity of 15.60% and a net margin of 25.32%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Ziff Davis, Inc. will post 6.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Ziff Davis

Ziff Davis, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides internet information and services in the United States, Canada, Ireland, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Digital Media, and Cybersecurity and Martech. The Digital Media segment operates a portfolio of web properties and apps, which include IGN, RetailMeNot, Mashable, PCMag, Humble Bundle, Speedtest, Offers, Black Friday, MedPageToday, Everyday Health, BabyCenter, and What to Expect, among others in the technology, shopping, entertainment, and health and wellness markets.

Featured Stories

