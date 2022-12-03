JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $14.51 Million Position in Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY – Get Rating) by 65.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 177,483 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 70,247 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Sony Group were worth $14,514,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in Sony Group by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 122,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,607,000 after purchasing an additional 8,295 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI increased its stake in Sony Group by 28.3% during the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 7,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $797,000 after purchasing an additional 1,711 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp increased its stake in Sony Group by 21.3% during the 1st quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in Sony Group by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 91,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,406,000 after purchasing an additional 6,189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lincoln National Corp increased its stake in Sony Group by 25.7% during the 1st quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 5,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $518,000 after purchasing an additional 1,031 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.69% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SONY opened at $82.79 on Friday. Sony Group Co. has a 1 year low of $61.72 and a 1 year high of $133.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market cap of $102.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.57, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $72.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $79.73.

A number of brokerages have commented on SONY. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Sony Group from $144.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Sony Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Sony Group from $144.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Sony Group in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sony Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $109.67.

Sony Group Corporation designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic equipment, instruments, and devices for the consumer, professional, and industrial markets in Japan, the United States, Europe, China, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company distributes software titles and add-on content through digital networks; network services related to game, video, and music content; and home and portable game consoles, packaged software, and peripheral devices.

