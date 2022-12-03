JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $14.53 Million Holdings in Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (NASDAQ:REYN)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut its position in Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (NASDAQ:REYN – Get Rating) by 9.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 532,907 shares of the company’s stock after selling 54,362 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Reynolds Consumer Products were worth $14,532,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clifford Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Reynolds Consumer Products in the second quarter valued at about $381,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 81.9% during the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 26,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $721,000 after purchasing an additional 11,907 shares in the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 101.2% during the second quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 24,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $672,000 after purchasing an additional 12,386 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 2.5% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 134,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,661,000 after purchasing an additional 3,299 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Richard C. Young & CO. LTD. lifted its position in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 4.1% during the second quarter. Richard C. Young & CO. LTD. now owns 223,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,097,000 after purchasing an additional 8,776 shares in the last quarter. 28.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Reynolds Consumer Products to $27.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.60.

Reynolds Consumer Products Trading Up 0.6 %

Reynolds Consumer Products Announces Dividend

Shares of NASDAQ REYN opened at $32.23 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.33. Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.54 and a fifty-two week high of $32.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.20 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 16th were issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 15th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.85%. Reynolds Consumer Products’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.80%.

About Reynolds Consumer Products

Reynolds Consumer Products Inc produces and sells products in cooking, waste and storage, and tableware product categories in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Reynolds Cooking & Baking, Hefty Waste & Storage, Hefty Tableware, and Presto Products. The Reynolds Cooking & Baking segment produces foil, disposable aluminum pans, parchment paper, freezer paper, wax paper, butcher paper, plastic wrap, baking cups, oven bags, and slow cooker liners under the Reynolds Wrap, Reynolds KITCHENS, and E-Z Foil brands in the United States, as well as under the ALCAN brand in Canada and under the Diamond brand internationally.

