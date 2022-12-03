JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $14.75 Million Stake in The Descartes Systems Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGX)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in The Descartes Systems Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGX – Get Rating) (TSE:DSG) by 22.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 237,599 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,860 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in The Descartes Systems Group were worth $14,746,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd lifted its position in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 4,871,988 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $302,112,000 after purchasing an additional 166,619 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,749,521 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $201,430,000 after acquiring an additional 39,059 shares in the last quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 2,728,320 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $199,739,000 after acquiring an additional 260,600 shares in the last quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP increased its stake in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 60.6% in the 1st quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 2,585,059 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $189,381,000 after acquiring an additional 975,727 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,070,489 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $154,626,000 after acquiring an additional 39,819 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.28% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on DSGX shares. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of The Descartes Systems Group from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of The Descartes Systems Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on The Descartes Systems Group from $74.00 to $77.00 in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price target on The Descartes Systems Group from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.89.

NASDAQ DSGX opened at $71.53 on Friday. The Descartes Systems Group Inc. has a one year low of $56.19 and a one year high of $83.65. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $67.75 and a 200 day moving average of $66.41. The company has a market capitalization of $6.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.48 and a beta of 1.03.

The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX – Get Rating) (TSE:DSG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 7th. The technology company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.27. The Descartes Systems Group had a return on equity of 8.97% and a net margin of 19.69%. The company had revenue of $123.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.72 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.27 EPS. The Descartes Systems Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that The Descartes Systems Group Inc. will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Descartes Systems Group Inc provides cloud-based logistics and supply chain management business process solutions that focuses on enhancing the productivity, performance, and security of logistics-intensive businesses worldwide. Its Logistics Technology platform offers a range of modular, cloud-based, and interoperable web and wireless logistics management applications, which unites a community of logistics-focused parties, allowing them to transact business.

