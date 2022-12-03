JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $14.82 Million Position in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Get Rating) by 19.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 444,156 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 72,469 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in BorgWarner were worth $14,821,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,131,243 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,016,505,000 after buying an additional 570,039 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,834,363 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $265,857,000 after purchasing an additional 32,953 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,494,390 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $252,641,000 after purchasing an additional 184,060 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,971,750 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $232,302,000 after purchasing an additional 729,562 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,392,288 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $170,860,000 after purchasing an additional 208,735 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.14% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of BorgWarner from $37.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of BorgWarner from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 9th. TheStreet raised shares of BorgWarner from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of BorgWarner from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of BorgWarner from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $45.00 in a report on Monday, November 28th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BorgWarner currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.11.

NYSE:BWA opened at $42.68 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $37.34 and its 200-day moving average is $37.17. BorgWarner Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.14 and a 52-week high of $50.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.72. The company has a market cap of $9.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.37, a PEG ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.44.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The auto parts company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.22. BorgWarner had a net margin of 5.33% and a return on equity of 14.51%. The company had revenue of $4.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that BorgWarner Inc. will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. BorgWarner’s payout ratio is 19.71%.

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Air Management, E-Propulsion & Drivetrain, Fuel Injection, and Aftermarket. The Air Management segment offers turbochargers, eBoosters, eTurbos, timing systems, emissions systems, thermal systems, gasoline ignition technology, smart remote actuators, powertrain sensors, canisters, cabin heaters, battery modules and systems, battery packs, battery heaters, and battery charging.

