JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $15.10 Million Holdings in Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP – Get Rating) by 6.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 350,594 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,704 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Helmerich & Payne were worth $15,097,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Quent Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 248.0% in the second quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 682 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares in the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Helmerich & Payne during the second quarter worth $30,000. Harding Loevner LP raised its position in Helmerich & Payne by 316.7% during the first quarter. Harding Loevner LP now owns 946 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 719 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in Helmerich & Payne by 60.6% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,034 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Helmerich & Payne during the first quarter worth $69,000. Institutional investors own 94.61% of the company’s stock.

HP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Helmerich & Payne to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Helmerich & Payne to $67.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Helmerich & Payne currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $60.55.

In other Helmerich & Payne news, SVP Raymond John Adams III sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.50, for a total transaction of $71,250.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 52,935 shares in the company, valued at $2,514,412.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other Helmerich & Payne news, SVP Raymond John Adams III sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.50, for a total transaction of $71,250.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 52,935 shares in the company, valued at $2,514,412.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, SVP John R. Bell sold 4,314 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $215,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 117,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,869,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 4.35% of the company’s stock.

HP stock opened at $50.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 2.54. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.92. Helmerich & Payne, Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.12 and a 52 week high of $54.59. The company has a market capitalization of $5.35 billion, a PE ratio of 1,014.60 and a beta of 1.74.

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 17th. The oil and gas company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.03. Helmerich & Payne had a net margin of 0.34% and a return on equity of 0.45%. The business had revenue of $631.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $597.29 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.62) earnings per share. Helmerich & Payne’s revenue was up 83.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Helmerich & Payne, Inc. will post 4.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 14th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. Helmerich & Payne’s payout ratio is 2,000.40%.

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

