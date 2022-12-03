JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $15.60 Million Stake in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited (NYSE:RDY)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced its stake in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited (NYSE:RDY – Get Rating) by 44.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 281,669 shares of the company’s stock after selling 222,786 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories were worth $15,601,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 2.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,583,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,271,000 after acquiring an additional 30,341 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 3.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 904,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,382,000 after acquiring an additional 28,550 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 33.7% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 744,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,490,000 after acquiring an additional 187,845 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 13.5% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 660,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,841,000 after acquiring an additional 78,763 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 54.8% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 129,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,194,000 after acquiring an additional 45,977 shares in the last quarter. 9.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Credit Suisse Group lowered Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. StockNews.com upgraded Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st.

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories stock opened at $56.29 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.92. The stock has a market cap of $9.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.42. Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited has a 12-month low of $47.88 and a 12-month high of $65.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated pharmaceutical company worldwide. It operates through Global Generics, Pharmaceutical Services and Active Ingredients (PSAI), Proprietary Products, and Others segments. The company's Global Generics segment manufactures and markets prescription and over-the-counter finished pharmaceutical products that are marketed under a brand name or as a generic finished dosages with therapeutic equivalence to branded formulations.

