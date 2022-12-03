JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $15.67 Million Position in First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced its position in shares of First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF – Get Rating) by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 296,032 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 42,224 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in First American Financial were worth $15,667,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of First American Financial by 2.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,031,143 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $779,858,000 after buying an additional 245,974 shares during the period. HG Vora Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of First American Financial by 5.3% during the first quarter. HG Vora Capital Management LLC now owns 10,850,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $703,297,000 after buying an additional 550,000 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of First American Financial by 3.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,629,986 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $624,215,000 after buying an additional 303,214 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of First American Financial by 2.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,193,170 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $206,981,000 after buying an additional 90,276 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management boosted its position in shares of First American Financial by 8.0% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,499,311 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $162,005,000 after buying an additional 185,694 shares during the period. 87.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently issued reports on FAF shares. TheStreet lowered First American Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, September 30th. Barclays dropped their target price on First American Financial from $83.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 17th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on First American Financial from $77.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 17th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on First American Financial in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, First American Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.88.

NYSE:FAF opened at $53.18 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $49.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.54 and a beta of 1.22. First American Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $43.54 and a 12-month high of $81.54.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 8th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 7th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.91%. First American Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 49.06%.

First American Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services. It operates through Title Insurance and Services, and Specialty Insurance segments. The Title Insurance and Services segment issues title insurance policies on residential and commercial property, as well as offers related products and services.

