JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $15.94 Million Stake in nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 508,683 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,274 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in nVent Electric were worth $15,937,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in nVent Electric by 20.9% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 208,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,267,000 after acquiring an additional 36,113 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in nVent Electric by 14.6% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 99,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,403,000 after acquiring an additional 12,691 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in nVent Electric by 0.4% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 188,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,567,000 after acquiring an additional 662 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in nVent Electric by 10.5% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 71,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,498,000 after acquiring an additional 6,800 shares during the period. Finally, SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in nVent Electric by 0.7% during the first quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 85,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,974,000 after acquiring an additional 556 shares during the period. 88.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of nVent Electric in a report on Friday, October 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $34.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of nVent Electric from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of nVent Electric from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $41.40.

nVent Electric Stock Down 0.9 %

NYSE NVT opened at $39.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.88. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.39. nVent Electric plc has a twelve month low of $29.19 and a twelve month high of $40.52. The stock has a market cap of $6.64 billion, a PE ratio of 21.89 and a beta of 1.40.

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $745.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $711.50 million. nVent Electric had a net margin of 10.86% and a return on equity of 14.69%. On average, research analysts forecast that nVent Electric plc will post 2.31 EPS for the current year.

nVent Electric Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 21st were paid a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 20th. nVent Electric’s dividend payout ratio is 38.46%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other nVent Electric news, Director Jerry W. Burris sold 3,947 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.84, for a total transaction of $145,407.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 40,621 shares in the company, valued at $1,496,477.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other nVent Electric news, Director Jerry W. Burris sold 3,947 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.84, for a total transaction of $145,407.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 40,621 shares in the company, valued at $1,496,477.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph A. Ruzynski sold 2,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.22, for a total transaction of $109,816.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 24,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $948,888.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 104,135 shares of company stock worth $4,066,016 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

nVent Electric Company Profile

nVent Electric plc designs, manufactures, markets, installs, and services electrical connection and protection products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Enclosures, Electrical & Fastening Solutions, and Thermal Management. The Enclosures segment provides solutions to connect and protect critical electronics, communication, control, and power equipment; physical infrastructure solutions to host, connect, and protect server and network equipment; and indoor and outdoor protection for test and measurement and aerospace and defense applications in industrial, infrastructure, commercial, and energy verticals.

