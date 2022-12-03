JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $16.04 Million Stock Position in Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced its holdings in Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 220,405 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 6,140 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Black Hills were worth $16,039,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Resources Management Corp CT ADV increased its position in shares of Black Hills by 129.3% during the second quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 344 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in shares of Black Hills during the second quarter worth $36,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Black Hills by 334.3% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 938 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 722 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Black Hills during the second quarter worth $71,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Black Hills during the second quarter worth $127,000. 88.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BKH shares. Siebert Williams Shank increased their price objective on shares of Black Hills to $84.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Black Hills in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of Black Hills from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $87.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Black Hills from $68.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th.

Black Hills stock opened at $71.05 on Friday. Black Hills Co. has a 1-year low of $59.08 and a 1-year high of $80.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.53. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $66.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38.

Black Hills (NYSE:BKH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.13). Black Hills had a net margin of 11.07% and a return on equity of 8.70%. The business had revenue of $462.60 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that Black Hills Co. will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 17th were paid a $0.625 dividend. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.52%. This is a positive change from Black Hills’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 16th. Black Hills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.66%.

Black Hills Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electric and natural gas utility company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Electric Utilities and Gas Utilities. The Electric Utilities segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 218,000 electric utility customers in Colorado, Montana, South Dakota, and Wyoming; and owns and operates 1,481.5 megawatts of generation capacity and 8,892 miles of electric transmission and distribution lines.

