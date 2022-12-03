JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $16.05 Million Stake in Sana Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SANA)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Sana Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SANA – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,495,314 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,535 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Sana Biotechnology were worth $16,046,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SANA. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Sana Biotechnology by 49.9% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 28,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after acquiring an additional 9,559 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Sana Biotechnology during the first quarter valued at about $2,517,000. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Sana Biotechnology by 7.9% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 89,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $738,000 after acquiring an additional 6,500 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Sana Biotechnology by 35.0% during the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 48,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,000 after acquiring an additional 12,500 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Sana Biotechnology during the first quarter valued at about $1,124,000. 64.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Sana Biotechnology alerts:

Sana Biotechnology Stock Performance

NASDAQ SANA opened at $4.53 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.14. Sana Biotechnology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.92 and a twelve month high of $19.69. The stock has a market cap of $863.99 million, a PE ratio of -2.81 and a beta of 0.33.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Sana Biotechnology Profile

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Sana Biotechnology from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd.

(Get Rating)

Sana Biotechnology, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on utilizing engineered cells as medicines. The company develops ex vivo and in vivo cell engineering platforms for various therapeutic areas with unmet treatment needs, including oncology, diabetes, central nervous system disorders, cardiovascular diseases, genetic disorders, and others.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SANA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sana Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SANA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Sana Biotechnology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sana Biotechnology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.