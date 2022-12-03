JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Holdings in ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNOB)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNOB – Get Rating) by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 620,140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 85,270 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in ConnectOne Bancorp were worth $15,162,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp by 1,019.8% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,184,114 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,903,000 after acquiring an additional 1,078,375 shares in the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $275,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its position in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp by 89.9% during the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 22,717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $727,000 after purchasing an additional 10,757 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 7,346 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $275,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.14% of the company’s stock.

ConnectOne Bancorp Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of CNOB opened at $26.28 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $24.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The company has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of 8.70 and a beta of 1.21. ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.55 and a fifty-two week high of $37.00.

ConnectOne Bancorp Dividend Announcement

ConnectOne Bancorp ( NASDAQ:CNOB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.07). ConnectOne Bancorp had a net margin of 35.52% and a return on equity of 12.23%. The business had revenue of $81.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.27 million. As a group, analysts forecast that ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.06 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 14th were paid a dividend of $0.155 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%. ConnectOne Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.53%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Stephen T. Boswell acquired 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $24.88 per share, with a total value of $199,040.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 249,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,197,682.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 6.58% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on ConnectOne Bancorp to $29.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. StockNews.com downgraded ConnectOne Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 21st.

About ConnectOne Bancorp

(Get Rating)

ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for ConnectOne Bank that provides commercial banking products and services for small and mid-sized businesses, local professionals, and individuals in the Northern New Jersey and New York Metropolitan area, and South Florida market. The company offers personal and business checking, retirement, money market, and time and savings accounts.

Featured Articles

