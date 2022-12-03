JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers Stake in Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut its position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 130,887 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,015 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Reinsurance Group of America were worth $15,351,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Front Row Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 49.2% during the first quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 291 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America in the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 47.8% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 368 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 75.5% in the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 646 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 57.6% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 829 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. 97.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE RGA opened at $144.46 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $137.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $127.24. Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated has a 52 week low of $96.83 and a 52 week high of $148.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market cap of $9.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.04 and a beta of 0.91.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 14th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. Reinsurance Group of America’s payout ratio is currently 37.74%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on RGA. StockNews.com raised shares of Reinsurance Group of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $132.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $138.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $112.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Reinsurance Group of America from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $134.89.

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. It offers individual and group life and health insurance products, such as term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products; asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products; and other capital motivated solutions.

