JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers Stock Holdings in Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. trimmed its stake in Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM – Get Rating) by 17.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,212,065 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 259,782 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Piedmont Office Realty Trust were worth $15,902,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Berger Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $173,000. Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $183,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp bought a new stake in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $135,000. Institutional investors own 82.51% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PDM opened at $10.12 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of 31.63 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.14. Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.34 and a 52 week high of $19.84.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, November 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 23rd. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.30%. Piedmont Office Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 262.51%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on PDM shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: PDM) is an owner, manager, developer, redeveloper, and operator of high-quality, Class A office properties located primarily in select sub-markets within seven major Eastern U.S. office markets, with the majority of its revenue being generated from the Sunbelt.

