JPMorgan Chase & Co. Purchases 5,467 Shares of Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 104,779 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,467 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Concentrix were worth $14,212,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Concentrix by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,809,000 after purchasing an additional 953 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of Concentrix in the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Concentrix by 106.6% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $816,000 after purchasing an additional 2,527 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Concentrix by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 102,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,039,000 after purchasing an additional 9,654 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mawer Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Concentrix by 60.2% in the 1st quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 8,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,399,000 after purchasing an additional 3,155 shares in the last quarter. 93.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Concentrix alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Barrington Research dropped their price target on Concentrix from $183.00 to $174.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 30th.

Concentrix Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CNXC opened at $121.27 on Friday. Concentrix Co. has a twelve month low of $108.57 and a twelve month high of $208.48. The firm has a market cap of $6.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.07, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a 50 day moving average of $118.97 and a 200 day moving average of $129.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

Concentrix (NASDAQ:CNXC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 28th. The company reported $2.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76 by $0.05. Concentrix had a net margin of 7.39% and a return on equity of 21.55%. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.35 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Concentrix Co. will post 11.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Concentrix Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 8th. Investors of record on Friday, October 28th were issued a $0.275 dividend. This is a positive change from Concentrix’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 27th. Concentrix’s payout ratio is presently 12.76%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Dennis Polk sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.33, for a total value of $1,133,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,518 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,871,984.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Concentrix news, EVP Cormac J. Twomey sold 2,213 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.63, for a total transaction of $264,741.19. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,319 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,028,911.97. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Dennis Polk sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.33, for a total transaction of $1,133,300.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,871,984.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 32,644 shares of company stock worth $3,890,740 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Concentrix Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Concentrix Corporation provides technology-infused customer experience (CX) solutions worldwide. The company provides CX process optimization, technology innovation, front- and back-office automation, analytics, and business transformation services. It also offers customer lifecycle management; customer experience/user experience strategy and design; digital transformation; and voice of the customer and analytics solutions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNXC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC – Get Rating).

