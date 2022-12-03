JPMorgan Chase & Co. Purchases 65,119 Shares of Unitil Co. (NYSE:UTL)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Unitil Co. (NYSE:UTL – Get Rating) by 37.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 237,166 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 65,119 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Unitil were worth $13,926,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp boosted its position in Unitil by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 602,228 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,039,000 after acquiring an additional 25,323 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Unitil by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 419,309 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $20,916,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its position in shares of Unitil by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 340,757 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $20,009,000 after purchasing an additional 3,324 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Unitil by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 288,891 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $16,964,000 after purchasing an additional 12,060 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of Unitil by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 283,260 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $16,633,000 after purchasing an additional 3,226 shares in the last quarter. 77.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com cut Unitil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th.

Shares of UTL opened at $53.06 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $50.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.45. Unitil Co. has a 52 week low of $41.27 and a 52 week high of $61.10. The stock has a market cap of $851.08 million, a P/E ratio of 20.33, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.49.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 28th. Investors of record on Monday, November 14th were issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.94%. Unitil’s payout ratio is currently 59.77%.

Unitil Corporation, a public utility holding company, engages in the distribution of electricity and natural gas. It operates through three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Non-Regulated. The company distributes electricity in the southeastern seacoast and state capital regions of New Hampshire, and the greater Fitchburg area of north central Massachusetts; and distributes natural gas in southeastern New Hampshire and portions of southern and central Maine, including the city of Portland and the Lewiston-Auburn area, as well as the greater Fitchburg area of north central Massachusetts.

