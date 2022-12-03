JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises Stock Holdings in AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER – Get Rating) by 26.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 345,919 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 71,508 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in AerCap were worth $14,162,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Heritage Investors Management Corp increased its position in shares of AerCap by 0.6% during the second quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp now owns 125,352 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,132,000 after acquiring an additional 808 shares during the last quarter. Diameter Capital Partners LP bought a new position in AerCap during the first quarter valued at $4,525,000. KBC Group NV bought a new position in AerCap during the first quarter valued at $487,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its holdings in AerCap by 10.9% during the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 2,523,947 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $126,909,000 after purchasing an additional 247,114 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in AerCap by 72.1% during the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 40,174 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,612,000 after purchasing an additional 16,824 shares during the period. 98.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on AerCap from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. Barclays increased their price objective on AerCap from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on AerCap in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $69.00.

NYSE:AER opened at $61.25 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 2.03. AerCap Holdings has a 52-week low of $37.20 and a 52-week high of $69.36. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $52.94 and a 200 day moving average of $47.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.03, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.28.

AerCap (NYSE:AER – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.82. The company had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. AerCap had a positive return on equity of 11.28% and a negative net margin of 17.08%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.04 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that AerCap Holdings will post 8.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AerCap Holdings N.V. engages in the lease, financing, sale, and management of commercial flight equipment in China, Hong Kong, Macau, the United States, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers aircraft asset management services, such as remarketing aircraft and engines; collecting rental and maintenance rent payments, monitoring aircraft maintenance, monitoring and enforcing contract compliance, and accepting delivery and redelivery of aircraft and engines; and conducting ongoing lessee financial performance reviews.

