JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reduces Holdings in GitLab Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLB)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced its holdings in shares of GitLab Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Rating) by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 266,408 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,829 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in GitLab were worth $14,157,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GTLB. Perpetual Investment Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of GitLab during the 2nd quarter worth about $531,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of GitLab during the 2nd quarter worth about $6,815,000. Swiss National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of GitLab during the 2nd quarter worth about $4,581,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of GitLab by 169.0% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 1,465 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stanley Laman Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of GitLab during the 2nd quarter worth about $8,950,000. 42.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GitLab Stock Down 3.9 %

Shares of GTLB stock opened at $41.27 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.15 and a beta of -0.21. GitLab Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.74 and a fifty-two week high of $97.82. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $45.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.82.

GitLab ( NASDAQ:GTLB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 6th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $101.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $94.44 million. GitLab had a negative net margin of 51.69% and a negative return on equity of 20.93%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 73.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that GitLab Inc. will post -1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have issued reports on GTLB. Moffett Nathanson began coverage on shares of GitLab in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $104.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of GitLab from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Cowen raised their target price on shares of GitLab to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of GitLab to $59.00 in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of GitLab from $75.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.92.

In other news, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv acquired 277,493 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $36.01 per share, for a total transaction of $9,992,522.93. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 870,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,360,928.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CRO Michael Eugene Mcbride sold 6,832 shares of GitLab stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.63, for a total transaction of $352,736.16. Following the sale, the executive now owns 889,674 shares in the company, valued at $45,933,868.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv acquired 277,493 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $36.01 per share, for a total transaction of $9,992,522.93. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 870,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,360,928.95. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 661,702 shares of company stock worth $23,399,217 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

GitLab Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops software for the software development lifecycle in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers GitLab, a DevOps platform, which is a single application that leads to faster cycle time and allows visibility throughout and control over various stages of the DevOps lifecycle.

