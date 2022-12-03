JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reduces Position in JPMorgan Climate Change Solutions ETF (NYSEARCA:TEMP)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lessened its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Climate Change Solutions ETF (NYSEARCA:TEMP – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 460,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,000 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 0.84% of JPMorgan Climate Change Solutions ETF worth $15,748,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

JPMorgan Climate Change Solutions ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of JPMorgan Climate Change Solutions ETF stock opened at $39.98 on Friday. JPMorgan Climate Change Solutions ETF has a 1-year low of $32.67 and a 1-year high of $48.30. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.36.

