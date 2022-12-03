JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reduces Stock Holdings in MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased its stake in MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU – Get Rating) by 16.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 565,477 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 111,090 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in MDU Resources Group were worth $15,263,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in MDU Resources Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in MDU Resources Group during the 1st quarter valued at $53,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new position in MDU Resources Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $53,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in MDU Resources Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in MDU Resources Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $69,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America cut MDU Resources Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 24th. Citigroup lifted their target price on MDU Resources Group to $31.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on MDU Resources Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of NYSE MDU opened at $31.55 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.62. The firm has a market cap of $6.42 billion, a PE ratio of 19.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.74. MDU Resources Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.92 and a twelve month high of $32.19.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 8th will be given a dividend of $0.2225 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 7th. This is a positive change from MDU Resources Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.82%. MDU Resources Group’s payout ratio is 52.41%.

MDU Resources Group, Inc engages in the regulated energy delivery, and construction materials and services businesses in the United States. The company's Electric segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity for residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in Montana, North Dakota, South Dakota, and Wyoming, as well as operates 3,500 miles of transmission lines and 4,800 miles of distribution lines.

