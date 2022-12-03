JPMorgan Chase & Co. Sells 201,992 Shares of Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered its position in shares of Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT – Get Rating) by 25.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 596,619 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 201,992 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Four Corners Property Trust were worth $15,865,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in FCPT. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in Four Corners Property Trust by 21.1% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 13,497 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $359,000 after buying an additional 2,351 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its position in Four Corners Property Trust by 3.5% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 189,307 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,034,000 after buying an additional 6,400 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA grew its position in Four Corners Property Trust by 8.1% during the second quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 32,465 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $863,000 after buying an additional 2,435 shares in the last quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in Four Corners Property Trust by 13.2% during the second quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 8,003 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $213,000 after buying an additional 936 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income grew its position in Four Corners Property Trust by 2,926.4% during the second quarter. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income now owns 237,720 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,321,000 after buying an additional 229,865 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.65% of the company’s stock.

NYSE FCPT opened at $26.97 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.51, a current ratio of 3.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.67 and a twelve month high of $30.13. The company has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.93 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s fifty day moving average is $25.36 and its 200 day moving average is $26.64.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This is an increase from Four Corners Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.04%. Four Corners Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 108.13%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on FCPT shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Four Corners Property Trust in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded Four Corners Property Trust to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Raymond James reduced their target price on Four Corners Property Trust from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Four Corners Property Trust from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI downgraded Four Corners Property Trust from an “outperform” rating to an “inline” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.17.

FCPT, headquartered in Mill Valley, CA, is a real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the acquisition and leasing of restaurant properties. The Company seeks to grow its portfolio by acquiring additional real estate to lease, on a net basis, for use in the restaurant and retail industries.

