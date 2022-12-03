JPMorgan Chase & Co. Sells 25,985 Shares of Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. trimmed its holdings in Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC – Get Rating) by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 164,395 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 25,985 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Science Applications International were worth $15,306,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Science Applications International by 12.8% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,436 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $870,000 after purchasing an additional 1,073 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Science Applications International by 4.9% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 3,867 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $356,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Science Applications International by 70.2% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,115 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,092,000 after purchasing an additional 5,410 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of Science Applications International in the first quarter valued at $92,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Science Applications International by 34.9% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 34,453 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,172,000 after purchasing an additional 8,906 shares in the last quarter. 75.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have issued reports on SAIC shares. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Science Applications International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on Science Applications International in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Science Applications International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $106.43.

Science Applications International Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:SAIC opened at $109.26 on Friday. Science Applications International Co. has a twelve month low of $78.10 and a twelve month high of $113.03. The firm has a market cap of $6.02 billion, a PE ratio of 23.91 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.07. The business has a fifty day moving average of $101.70 and a 200-day moving average of $95.10.

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The information technology services provider reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.07. Science Applications International had a return on equity of 24.18% and a net margin of 3.46%. The company had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.97 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Science Applications International Co. will post 7.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Science Applications International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 13th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 12th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. Science Applications International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.39%.

Science Applications International Company Profile

Science Applications International Corporation provides technical, engineering, and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily in the United States. The company's offerings include engineering; technology integration; IT modernization; maintenance of ground and maritime systems; logistics; training and simulation; operation and program support services; and end-to-end services, such as design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment, and security of its customers' IT infrastructure, as well as cloud migration, managed services, infrastructure modernization, and enterprise IT-as-a-service solutions.

