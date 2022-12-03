JPMorgan Chase & Co. Sells 269,392 Shares of Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE:SNN)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered its stake in shares of Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE:SNN – Get Rating) by 34.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 507,418 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 269,392 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Smith & Nephew were worth $14,167,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Twin Tree Management LP bought a new position in Smith & Nephew during the first quarter worth about $48,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Smith & Nephew during the second quarter worth about $59,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Smith & Nephew by 46.0% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,522 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 795 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its holdings in Smith & Nephew by 44.6% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 3,337 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 1,029 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Smith & Nephew by 74.9% during the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,270 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 1,828 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 8.56% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on SNN shares. UBS Group lowered Smith & Nephew from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 28th. StockNews.com lowered Smith & Nephew from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Barclays dropped their price target on Smith & Nephew from GBX 1,550 ($18.54) to GBX 1,530 ($18.30) in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on Smith & Nephew in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,362.67.

Smith & Nephew Trading Up 1.8 %

Smith & Nephew Profile

Shares of Smith & Nephew stock opened at $27.18 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.34. Smith & Nephew plc has a 52-week low of $21.77 and a 52-week high of $36.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Smith & Nephew plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells medical devices worldwide. The company offers knee implant products for knee replacement procedures; hip implants for the reconstruction of hip joints; and trauma and extremities products that include internal and external devices used in the stabilization of severe fractures and deformity correction procedures.

