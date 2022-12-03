JPMorgan Chase & Co. Sells 54,675 Shares of Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered its position in Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA – Get Rating) by 21.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 198,424 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 54,675 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Ormat Technologies were worth $15,546,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ORA. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Ormat Technologies by 19.1% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,687 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,202,000 after acquiring an additional 2,355 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Ormat Technologies in the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ormat Technologies by 2.6% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,824 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $522,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Ormat Technologies by 6.6% in the first quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 88,845 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $7,270,000 after purchasing an additional 5,518 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV raised its stake in shares of Ormat Technologies by 25.7% in the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 35,874 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,936,000 after purchasing an additional 7,338 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.42% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Ormat Technologies news, major shareholder Corp Orix sold 562,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.75, for a total value of $49,359,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,676,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $585,825,756.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Ormat Technologies news, major shareholder Corp Orix sold 562,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.75, for a total value of $49,359,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,676,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $585,825,756.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Shimon Hatzir sold 4,620 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.09, for a total value of $462,415.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,336,083 shares of company stock valued at $380,744,300 over the last ninety days. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Ormat Technologies Stock Performance

Ormat Technologies Dividend Announcement

Shares of ORA opened at $91.00 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $90.25 and a 200 day moving average of $86.89. Ormat Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.32 and a 12 month high of $101.81. The company has a market capitalization of $5.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.47, a PEG ratio of 6.08 and a beta of 0.49.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th were given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 15th. Ormat Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.34%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on ORA. Bank of America began coverage on Ormat Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Cowen increased their price objective on Ormat Technologies to $84.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com raised Ormat Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Citigroup started coverage on Ormat Technologies in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $91.00 price target for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on Ormat Technologies from $85.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.00.

Ormat Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ormat Technologies, Inc engages in the geothermal and recovered energy power business in the United States, Indonesia, Kenya, Turkey, Chile, Guadeloupe, Guatemala, Ethiopia, New Zealand, Honduras, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Electricity, Product, and Energy Storage. The Electricity segment develops, builds, owns, and operates geothermal, solar photovoltaic, and recovered energy-based power plants; and sells electricity.

