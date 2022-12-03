JPMorgan Chase & Co. Sells 70,532 Shares of Wabash National Co. (NYSE:WNC)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lessened its position in Wabash National Co. (NYSE:WNC – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,152,447 shares of the company’s stock after selling 70,532 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Wabash National were worth $15,651,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Wabash National by 1.0% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,243,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,128,000 after acquiring an additional 33,506 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Wabash National by 2.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,770,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,275,000 after acquiring an additional 40,901 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Wabash National by 1.4% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,723,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,405,000 after acquiring an additional 24,055 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP grew its stake in shares of Wabash National by 5.0% during the second quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,361,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,494,000 after buying an additional 65,347 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Wabash National by 18.0% during the second quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,234,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,764,000 after buying an additional 188,656 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.78% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Wabash National news, CEO Brent L. Yeagy sold 4,269 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total value of $72,573.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 446,824 shares in the company, valued at $7,596,008. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Wabash National news, CEO Brent L. Yeagy sold 4,269 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total value of $72,573.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 446,824 shares in the company, valued at $7,596,008. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Dustin T. Smith sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $540,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 74,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,332,072. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 50,261 shares of company stock worth $976,895 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.64% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Wabash National Stock Up 1.2 %

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on WNC shares. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Wabash National from $25.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Raymond James raised their price objective on Wabash National from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Wabash National from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.67.

NYSE WNC opened at $25.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of 28.25 and a beta of 1.70. Wabash National Co. has a 1 year low of $12.23 and a 1 year high of $26.20. The business’s 50-day moving average is $20.37 and its 200 day moving average is $17.40.

Wabash National Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 5th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 4th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. Wabash National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.78%.

Wabash National Company Profile

Wabash National Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes engineered solutions for the transportation, logistics, and distribution industries primarily in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Transportation Solutions and Parts & Services. The Transportation Solutions segment provides dry van and platform trailers; refrigerated trailers; converter dollies; van bodies for dry-freight transportation; cutaway van bodies for commercial applications; service bodies; insulated van bodies; stake bodies; refrigerated truck bodies; and used trailers, as well as laminated hardwood oak flooring products.

Further Reading

