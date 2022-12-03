JPMorgan Chase & Co. Sells 81,151 Shares of uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased its position in shares of uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE – Get Rating) by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 803,669 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 81,151 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in uniQure were worth $14,981,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its holdings in uniQure by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 26,142 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $487,000 after purchasing an additional 586 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in uniQure by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,378 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $622,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in uniQure by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 29,111 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $701,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in uniQure by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 10,756 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 923 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of uniQure by 108.2% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,978 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 1,028 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.46% of the company’s stock.

Get uniQure alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on QURE shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of uniQure from $47.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of uniQure in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. TheStreet downgraded shares of uniQure from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of uniQure from $51.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of uniQure in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $48.71.

Insiders Place Their Bets

uniQure Stock Performance

In other uniQure news, VP Alexander Edward Kuta III sold 2,306 shares of uniQure stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.65, for a total transaction of $43,006.90. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 92,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,732,398.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other uniQure news, VP Alexander Edward Kuta III sold 2,306 shares of uniQure stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.65, for a total transaction of $43,006.90. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 92,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,732,398.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Paula Soteropoulos sold 6,200 shares of uniQure stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.38, for a total transaction of $157,356.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,382 shares in the company, valued at $415,775.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ QURE opened at $26.03 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 7.26, a quick ratio of 7.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.68 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.66. uniQure has a 12-month low of $12.52 and a 12-month high of $30.41.

About uniQure

(Get Rating)

uniQure N.V., a gene therapy company, engages in the development of treatments for patients suffering from genetic and other devastating diseases. Its lead program is Etranacogene dezaparvovec (AMT-061), which is in Phase III HOPE-B pivotal trial for the treatment of hemophilia B. The company also engages in developing AMT-130, a gene therapy that is in Phase I/II clinical study for the treatment of Huntington's disease; AMT-060, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of hemophilia B; AMT-210, a product candidate for the treatment of Parkinson's disease; AMT-260 for temporal lobe epilepsy; AMT-240, a preclinical product candidate for the treatment of autosomal dominant Alzheimer's disease; and AMT-161 for the treatment of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QURE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for uniQure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for uniQure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.