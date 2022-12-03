JPMorgan Chase & Co. Sells 82,640 Shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY – Get Rating) by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 416,531 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 82,640 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA were worth $14,883,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of XRAY. Nuance Investments LLC increased its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 356.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 9,051,338 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $323,404,000 after purchasing an additional 7,067,751 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 36.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,083,158 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,185,372,000 after purchasing an additional 6,382,605 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 83.1% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,502,424 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $270,829,000 after purchasing an additional 2,497,773 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 11,805,127.3% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,298,575 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $46,397,000 after purchasing an additional 1,298,564 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 8,220.9% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,292,987 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $63,641,000 after purchasing an additional 1,277,448 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of XRAY stock opened at $31.68 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.33, a P/E/G ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.92. DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.48 and a twelve month high of $58.70. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.62.

DENTSPLY SIRONA ( NASDAQ:XRAY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 14th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $947.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a positive return on equity of 9.63% and a negative net margin of 20.81%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.68 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. will post 1.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on DENTSPLY SIRONA to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. TheStreet downgraded DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. William Blair reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on DENTSPLY SIRONA to $34.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on DENTSPLY SIRONA to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.70.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc manufactures and sells various dental products and technologies for professional dental market worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Technologies & Equipment, and Consumables. The Technologies & Equipment segment provides dental equipment, such as treatment centers, imaging equipment, motorized dental handpieces, and other instruments for dental practitioners and specialists; dental CAD/CAM technologies for dental offices to support various digital dental procedures, including dental restorations; dentist-directed clear aligner solutions, SureSmile, and direct-to-consumer clear aligner solutions, as well as high frequency vibration technology device; implants; and urology catheters and other healthcare-related consumable products.

