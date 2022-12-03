JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trims Holdings in iHeartMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:IHRT)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. trimmed its position in iHeartMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:IHRT – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,028,118 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,891 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in iHeartMedia were worth $16,001,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IHRT. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in iHeartMedia by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 24,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $461,000 after buying an additional 1,187 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in iHeartMedia by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 37,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after buying an additional 1,398 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in iHeartMedia by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 10,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 1,676 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in iHeartMedia by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 51,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $975,000 after buying an additional 4,039 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hohimer Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in iHeartMedia by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 105,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $835,000 after buying an additional 8,787 shares in the last quarter. 73.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iHeartMedia Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of IHRT opened at $7.80 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of -5.00 and a beta of 1.61. The business has a fifty day moving average of $7.94 and a 200 day moving average of $8.77. iHeartMedia, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.43 and a 52-week high of $21.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.37.

Insiders Place Their Bets

iHeartMedia ( NASDAQ:IHRT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21. The company had revenue of $988.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $982.71 million. iHeartMedia had a positive return on equity of 13.23% and a negative net margin of 6.05%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that iHeartMedia, Inc. will post -1.85 EPS for the current year.

In other iHeartMedia news, CEO Robert W. Pittman bought 14,144 shares of iHeartMedia stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.22 per share, for a total transaction of $102,119.68. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,788,777 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,914,969.94. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

IHRT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barrington Research cut their price objective on shares of iHeartMedia to $13.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. B. Riley increased their target price on iHeartMedia from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on iHeartMedia from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded iHeartMedia from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $15.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.00.

iHeartMedia Profile

(Get Rating)

iHeartMedia, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Multiplatform Group, Digital Audio Group, and Audio & Media Services Group. The Multiplatform Group segment offers broadcast radio stations, sponsorship, and live and virtual events; and operates Premiere Networks, a national radio network that produces, distributes, or represents approximately 120 syndicated radio programs and services to approximately 6,400 radio station affiliates.

Featured Stories

