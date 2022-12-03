JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trims Stock Position in Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut its stake in shares of Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,158,304 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 53,182 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Brookline Bancorp were worth $15,417,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BRKL. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of Brookline Bancorp by 13.2% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 70,899 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,121,000 after acquiring an additional 8,252 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Brookline Bancorp by 37.8% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 44,937 shares of the bank’s stock worth $710,000 after acquiring an additional 12,337 shares during the period. KBC Group NV increased its holdings in Brookline Bancorp by 44.0% during the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 5,878 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 1,797 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its holdings in Brookline Bancorp by 11.7% during the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 62,331 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $986,000 after buying an additional 6,538 shares during the period. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in Brookline Bancorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $609,000. 81.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Brookline Bancorp alerts:

Brookline Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of BRKL opened at $13.98 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 0.74. Brookline Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.59 and a twelve month high of $17.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company has a 50 day moving average of $13.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.38.

Brookline Bancorp Increases Dividend

Brookline Bancorp ( NASDAQ:BRKL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The bank reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $84.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.70 million. Brookline Bancorp had a net margin of 31.14% and a return on equity of 11.24%. As a group, analysts predict that Brookline Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 11th were paid a $0.135 dividend. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.86%. This is an increase from Brookline Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 9th. Brookline Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.30%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BRKL has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Brookline Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Brookline Bancorp to $14.50 in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Compass Point lifted their price objective on shares of Brookline Bancorp to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st.

Brookline Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Brookline Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for the Brookline Bank that provide commercial, business, and retail banking services to corporate, municipal, and retail customers in the United States. Its deposit products include demand checking, NOW, money market, and savings accounts. The company's loan portfolio primarily comprises first mortgage loans secured by commercial, multi-family, and residential real estate properties; loans to business entities comprising commercial lines of credit; loans to condominium associations; loans and leases used to finance equipment for small businesses; financing for construction and development projects; and home equity and other consumer loans.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BRKL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Brookline Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookline Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.