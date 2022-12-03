Keybank National Association OH Boosts Stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Keybank National Association OH lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1,948.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,403,912 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 3,237,781 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises approximately 1.8% of Keybank National Association OH’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $361,529,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. LRT Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the first quarter worth approximately $939,000. Bellecapital International Ltd. raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 1,993.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. now owns 70,644 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $7,503,000 after purchasing an additional 67,270 shares during the last quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,993 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $13,017,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 2,027.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd now owns 160,326 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $17,028,000 after purchasing an additional 152,790 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ervin Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1,900.0% during the second quarter. Ervin Investment Management LLC now owns 2,940 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $320,000 after buying an additional 2,793 shares during the period. 57.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Amazon.com stock opened at $94.13 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $105.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $115.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market cap of $960.28 billion, a PE ratio of 86.40, a P/E/G ratio of 6.52 and a beta of 1.20. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $85.87 and a 1 year high of $177.50.

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.02). Amazon.com had a return on equity of 14.44% and a net margin of 2.25%. The company had revenue of $127.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 0.73 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on AMZN shares. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $165.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Truist Financial cut their target price on Amazon.com from $170.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Amazon.com from $165.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Amazon.com from $150.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $159.00 to $142.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and forty-one have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amazon.com currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $149.61.

In other Amazon.com news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.00, for a total value of $329,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,259,320. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Amazon.com news, major shareholder Amazon Com Inc sold 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.61, for a total transaction of $5,902,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 14,178,445 shares in the company, valued at $334,753,086.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,500 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.00, for a total value of $329,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,259,320. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 303,988 shares of company stock worth $11,164,283. Insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

